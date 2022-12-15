Walker Independence's Mark Sheppard Has Always Had A Soft Spot For Playing Darker Characters - Exclusive

For decades, Mark Sheppard has been delighting genre fans with his particular brand of sassy, smarmy villains. Though he'll defend his characters until the end of time, they're seldom the heroes of their stories — and they don't need to be. It's clear to everyone who watches Sheppard's shows that the actor deeply enjoys his roles and all of the chaos they have to offer their fictional worlds (and the fans watching at home).

Sheppard carved out a place in the "Supernatural" universe as Crowley, the King of Hell. He was initially slated for a smaller role, but he brought such a fun energy to the show that he stayed on for years — a nearly impossible feat for characters on that particular show. More recently, Sheppard teamed up with former co-star Jared Padalecki to take on the role of Hagan in "Walker Independence." There, he channeled P.T. Barnum and Sir Richard Burton into Hagan. And under his relatively smarmy demeanor, Hagan proves to have more humanity than fans expected.

Looper spoke to Sheppard during an exclusive interview, where he offered insight on why he loves taking on villainous roles like Crowley on "Supernatural" and Hagan on "Walker Independence."