Walker Independence's Mark Sheppard Was Instructed To Channel P.T. Barnum And Sir Richard Burton Into Hagan - Exclusive

Despite Hagan's clear intelligence, he's still swindled by elixirs and grifters. Sheppard has an idea of what makes so many people susceptible to those kinds of snake oil scams. "We're never tall enough, pretty enough, thin enough, happy enough. That's the human condition," he explained. "The human condition is when we start looking for things outside ourselves to fix us. I'm sober a long time, 32 years." That's an incredible feat for anyone to undertake.

And though Hagan's quirks may induce some eye rolls, they're important to him. "While I giggle, or you may giggle at the Hagan drinking elixirs, to which Kate is like, 'You're out of your mind. Why are you doing this? You're an idiot.' He also buys a lot of hats [but] never wears them," Sheppard added. "It's the human condition. We're wired that way. It's what we are — the fragility of the human condition. Hagan wouldn't be interesting if he was a winner. He's been a winner in his time, but he also understands the nature of loss."

There's still hope that Sheppard may come back as Hagan, though. He said, "I don't know. That's a question for Seamus more than anyone else. If they ever asked me to do it, [I'd] be there."

