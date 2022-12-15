Why Janelle Monáe Didn't Even Bother Reading Glass Onion's Script Before Accepting Her Role
If you are looking for a great way to make your Christmas holiday better than ever, you can turn on Netflix on December 23 to catch "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The sequel to Rian Johnson's Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery, "Knives Out," spent a week in the theater before its impending release on the streaming service. It brought in about $15 million, a small number for any blockbuster but not bad for an experimental release plan that includes a short theater run followed by a streaming release a month later (via Variety). According to Variety, the fewer theaters were enough to keep it from hitting the number one spot but not enough to keep it from coming in third after "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Strange World."
Like its predecessor, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" boasts a stacked cast of characters unraveling the mystery of a murder that takes twists and turns while you, as the viewer, discover that no one is who they seem to be. Along with Daniel Craig's return as the characteristic and charming Benoit Blanc, the film stars Edward Norton ("Fight Club," "American History X"), Kate Hudson ("Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"), Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Spectre"), Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision," "Bad Moms"), and Leslie Odom ("Hamilton," "Harriet").
But there is one person that appeared in the film who played a significant part and gave arguably the most unexpected performance. It is easy in a movie with that much talent to fade into the background, but Janelle Monáe found a way to stick out. Regarding her excitement for the project, the American actress and singer was quick to admit that she didn't need much convincing to take on the role.
Rian Johnson was enough to bring Monáe on board
After starring in movies like "Moonlight" and "Harriet," Janelle Monáe has set herself up to be a massive star. She has an excellent shot at working with almost anyone she wants, and she made sure she got to work with Rian Johnson after watching "Knives Out." Speaking to The View, Monáe opened up about what brought her to sign on to the movie without ever reading the script.
"Rian Johnson," she said. "I came in on one of his films, 'Looper.' I don't know if you guys have seen it. I went down a rabbit hole and watched everything he had done. I saw the first 'Knives Out,' and Daniel [Craig] was so iconic in it; it was so fun. I remember going to the movie theaters to see it with my family, and I was just like, 'If I ever get an opportunity to work with him, it's a yes.'"
She explained that after she read the script, her initial thoughts had been correct. "And then when I read the script, the twists, the turns, the backstabbing, the Greek island, the murder mystery party, being able to work with this cast, the star-studded cast. All of it just made so much sense. And the character, Andi, I had so much fun playing her." While there are a dozen reasons why an actor would take on a role, working with a cast loaded with talent and a director you love, and respect has to be near the top of the list. For Monáe, enjoying the character seems to have been merely a bonus. Rian Johnson is bound to do a lot more work, so Monáe may get her chance to work with him again.