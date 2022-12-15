Why Janelle Monáe Didn't Even Bother Reading Glass Onion's Script Before Accepting Her Role

If you are looking for a great way to make your Christmas holiday better than ever, you can turn on Netflix on December 23 to catch "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The sequel to Rian Johnson's Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery, "Knives Out," spent a week in the theater before its impending release on the streaming service. It brought in about $15 million, a small number for any blockbuster but not bad for an experimental release plan that includes a short theater run followed by a streaming release a month later (via Variety). According to Variety, the fewer theaters were enough to keep it from hitting the number one spot but not enough to keep it from coming in third after "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Strange World."

Like its predecessor, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" boasts a stacked cast of characters unraveling the mystery of a murder that takes twists and turns while you, as the viewer, discover that no one is who they seem to be. Along with Daniel Craig's return as the characteristic and charming Benoit Blanc, the film stars Edward Norton ("Fight Club," "American History X"), Kate Hudson ("Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"), Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "Spectre"), Kathryn Hahn ("WandaVision," "Bad Moms"), and Leslie Odom ("Hamilton," "Harriet").

But there is one person that appeared in the film who played a significant part and gave arguably the most unexpected performance. It is easy in a movie with that much talent to fade into the background, but Janelle Monáe found a way to stick out. Regarding her excitement for the project, the American actress and singer was quick to admit that she didn't need much convincing to take on the role.