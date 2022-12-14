Margot Robbie Promises A Look At Barbie's Dreamhouse In Greta Gerwig's Barbie
There aren't many 2023 movies that have already received as much attention as "Barbie" has. The new film from director Greta Gerwig is not only based on the Mattel property of the same name but also boasts a truly impressive ensemble cast. Indeed, in addition to Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, "Barbie" also stars Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, and several other recognizable actors.
The film became the subject of widespread attention when the first images of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken were released. The attention surrounding it only increased, though, when set images of Robbie, Gosling, and several of the film's other stars began to leak online in June. Now, while very little has actually been released about the film's plot, it seems safe to say that "Barbie" is already shaping up to be one of the most noteworthy films of 2023.
With that in mind, Robbie has recently confirmed that the film will not only feature a key piece of "Barbie" iconography but a version of it that will likely live up to fans' understandably high expectations.
Barbie will feature a fittingly dreamy Dreamhouse
Margot Robbie briefly discussed her experiences working on "Barbie" during a recent Actors on Actors conversation with "She Said" and "Promising Young Woman" star Carrie Mulligan. In specific, Robbie commented on how surreal and disorienting it was to go from shooting a movie like "Babylon" to a film like "Barbie," telling Mulligan, "To go from Nellie [her character in 'Babylon'] to 'Barbie' is such a handbrake turn, I can't even tell you how different those characters are."
Robbie went on to say that she spent around six months preparing for "Barbie," which motivated Mulligan to ask, "Do you make giant Barbie houses in the film?" The actor was, of course, referring to Barbie's Dreamhouse, the toy set that has been a key piece of Barbie merchandise since the early 1960s (via The New York Times). Robbie, for her part, confirmed that versions of the iconic toy set will be featured in the 2023 film, telling her fellow actor, "You'll see some Dreamhouses." The "Babylon" and "Wolf of Wall Street" star added, "It'll be everything you've dreamed of."
Robbie, notably, didn't elaborate any further about the versions of Barbie's Dreamhouse that fans can expect to see on-screen next year. Her comments, in other words, line up fairly well with the similarly vague statements that other members of the film's creative team have made in recent months, nearly all of which have praised the sheer artistic vision behind "Barbie" without actually divulging too much information about it.
Fortunately, based on how pink and neon-centric the first images from "Barbie" have been up to this point, it seems safe to assume that the film's version of Barbie's Dreamhouse really will be just as dreamy as Robbie claims.