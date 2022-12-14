Margot Robbie Promises A Look At Barbie's Dreamhouse In Greta Gerwig's Barbie

Margot Robbie briefly discussed her experiences working on "Barbie" during a recent Actors on Actors conversation with "She Said" and "Promising Young Woman" star Carrie Mulligan. In specific, Robbie commented on how surreal and disorienting it was to go from shooting a movie like "Babylon" to a film like "Barbie," telling Mulligan, "To go from Nellie [her character in 'Babylon'] to 'Barbie' is such a handbrake turn, I can't even tell you how different those characters are."

Robbie went on to say that she spent around six months preparing for "Barbie," which motivated Mulligan to ask, "Do you make giant Barbie houses in the film?" The actor was, of course, referring to Barbie's Dreamhouse, the toy set that has been a key piece of Barbie merchandise since the early 1960s (via The New York Times). Robbie, for her part, confirmed that versions of the iconic toy set will be featured in the 2023 film, telling her fellow actor, "You'll see some Dreamhouses." The "Babylon" and "Wolf of Wall Street" star added, "It'll be everything you've dreamed of."

Robbie, notably, didn't elaborate any further about the versions of Barbie's Dreamhouse that fans can expect to see on-screen next year. Her comments, in other words, line up fairly well with the similarly vague statements that other members of the film's creative team have made in recent months, nearly all of which have praised the sheer artistic vision behind "Barbie" without actually divulging too much information about it.

Fortunately, based on how pink and neon-centric the first images from "Barbie" have been up to this point, it seems safe to assume that the film's version of Barbie's Dreamhouse really will be just as dreamy as Robbie claims.