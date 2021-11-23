Is Amazon Studios Really Set To Make A Mass Effect Series?
Amazon Studios has slowly been developing an impressive number of high-profile television shows, with no fear of shooting for the stars. From Amazon's comic book adaptation, "The Boys," to its newly debuted novel-based "The Wheel of Time," the studio seemingly isn't scared to dip its toes into any genre pool it can. That isn't even mentioning its upcoming, highly ambitious "Lord of the Rings" television series, which will reportedly have a price tag of $465 million just for its first season (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Naturally enough, it's a fair question to wonder what's next for Amazon Studios, and if it will continue to expand its horizons when it comes to genre-focused television products. "Mass Effect," the best-selling video game franchise, has long been suggested as a potential contender for the sort of big screen, blockbuster treatment that Hollywood loves to give popular video games. Now, though, it seems as if Amazon might be stepping in and bringing the beloved science fiction franchise to the smaller screen, instead — as a series.
Amazon is reportedly close to signing a deal for a Mass Effect series
According to Deadline, Amazon Studios is determined to keep expanding into genre television after the success of "The Boys" and the solid debut of "The Wheel of Time" show. According to the report, this includes trying to close a deal to bring "Mass Effect" to its streaming service as a television show. While there are no direct quotes from Amazon Studios itself, or any concrete information from studio execs confirming this news, it doesn't really seem outside the realm of possibility — and Deadline wouldn't be reporting this unless, at the very least, talks of some sort were happening.
Back in June 2021, Mac Walters, who oversaw the "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" remaster of the original trilogy of games, expressed his belief that it was only a matter of time before Hollywood tried to adapt the franchise, and that television would be the perfect medium for it (per Business Insider).
So, while there's no confirmation yet that a "Mass Effect" television show for Amazon Studios is a done deal, it would certainly fit with the company's current trend of bringing all kinds of genre-related adaptations to its service. At this time, all fans can really do is wait and see what happens.