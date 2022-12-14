Party Down Season 3's First Teaser Reveals Just How Much The Crew's Changed In The Last Decade

Deadline first reported the return of cult comedy "Party Down" in November of 2021, with six of the seven original cast members returning, the lone absence being Lizzy Caplan, whose schedule conflicted with production. Caplan is a huge loss to the series, as her character Casey's romance with Henry (Adam Scott) was one of the driving forces of the show's first two seasons. However, new cast members will be joining the party, with Variety reporting in January that Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao, and Tyrel Jackson Williams joining the cast, with James Marsden having a recurring role.

One of the show's stars, Ryan Hansen, took to Instagram in March to announce that filming had wrapped, posting a picture of all of the cast members in their signature white shirts and pink bow ties. It's unclear why the characters would be in uniform in the new season, though, as Variety reports that the new season takes place about a decade after the events of Season 2 after the characters have all moved on from their catering jobs.

Well, the first teaser and release date for the upcoming revival just dropped, and it promises to be every bit as much fun as the first two seasons.