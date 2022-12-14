Aisha Tyler On Why Directing The Walking Dead Was 'Much More Intense' Than Directing Criminal Minds - Exclusive

Aisha Tyler has seemingly done it all. She has appeared in the "Santa Clause" film franchise and made appearances on hit shows such as "Friends," "24," and "Ghost Whisperer." She won a Daytime Emmy for co-hosting "The Talk" and has voiced Lana Kane on "Archer" for 13 seasons. But she may be best known as Dr. Tara Lewis from "Criminal Minds," which has returned on Paramount+ after ending its 15-season CBS run in 2020.

On the revival, "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Tyler reprises her role as a forensic psychologist for the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, helping solve what might be the team's biggest case ever, tracking down a sophisticated group of cross-country serial killers who are all working together. It's a role she stepped into in 2015, and one that led to her directing two episodes of the original hit series and one episode of "Evolution."

In addition to "Criminal Minds," Tyler has also directed several episodes of the "Walking Dead" franchise, including episodes of the original series, "Fear the Walking Dead," and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond."

While on the surface "Criminal Minds" and the "Walking Dead" franchise may share some things in common — including gruesome scenes — Tyler says they're worlds apart when it comes to directing, as she discussed during an exclusive interview with Looper.