Aisha Tyler On Reuniting With Her Criminal Minds Family For Criminal Minds: Evolution - Exclusive Interview

What's it like being back together with the "Criminal Minds" gang?

It's been great. It's been a dream. We didn't feel like we were done telling these stories at the end of Season 15. Then, magically, we were talking about making another season by the end of that year, and then everything stopped for everybody all across the planet [because of the COVID-19 pandemic]. So the fact that we're here now and making the show again has been really transformational. We're all thrilled to be back.

I've interviewed Joe Mantegna a few times, including just minutes before talking with you. What's he like to work with? Any funny or memorable moments with him from past seasons or this season?

Joe's the best. I was very welcomed by everybody [to the show], but he was the person on set who made me feel right at home on my very first day on set. He was very welcoming. We all call him "Papa Joe." He's the Don Corleone. He's our Papa Joe. He's so experienced, so talented. He's the venerated member of our team. We look at him as the captain.

He's also so funny. We joke around so much on set. A lot of these jokes are not safe for work, so I can't repeat them. [Laughs] It's a real family, and he's our captain.

You and your character both went to Dartmouth College. What else do you have in common with her?

Great question, and one I haven't gotten yet. Tara came into the BAU in a relationship that ended pretty quickly, leading into her work there, and she has devoted herself to the work, and I definitely think I share that with Tara. I'm a real workaholic. I don't apologize for it. I love what I do, and I find immersion in my creative life and my work life very energizing.

Also, especially as a woman, I don't believe in apologizing for ambition, and I don't think that Tara does either. She's really driven, unapologetically, unequivocally driven. I love that about her. She knows how important the work is that she's doing, and she is literally saving lives. That devotion, I really respect. I really admire it.