Ghostface Stabs The Big Apple In The First Trailer For Scream VI
The "Scream" franchise soldiers on with the sixth installment hitting theaters in March. In an interview for Collider, Melissa Barrera — who stars in the film — explained that this promises to be the bloodiest installment of the franchise to date. "There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. ... With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier."
While the sixth installment promises more blood, it doesn't promise its perennial final girl, as Neve Campbell opted not to reprise her role in the franchise due to a contract dispute. The actor said in a statement to Variety that she felt the offer she received for the film "did not equate to the value I brought to the franchise." This will make "Scream VI" the first film in the franchise not to feature Campbell in the role of Sidney Prescott.
With all the anticipation surrounding the sixth installment in the "Scream" series, the first teaser trailer just dropped, and it looks to be a whole new type of terror as Ghostface hits New York City.
In a city of millions, no one hears you scream
In the new teaser trailer for "Scream VI," Ghostface takes on a bustling and vibrant New York City. A group of young people get on a subway train in New York City, only for more and more people to appear on their train who are wearing the Ghostface mask. As the lights flicker on and off on the train, the killer moves closer to one of the young people on the train and places a hand over her mouth and attacks her.
Fans had mixed reactions, but Neve Campbell's absence from the trailer was a hot topic of conversation on Twitter. "It's not Scream without Sydney!" tweeted @aimforsilence. Others found themselves going back on previous statements about what the movie will be without Campbell, such as @lovatosbadlands, who wrote "me when i said i will not watch it without sidney but me screaming at this because i will be seated on release day." The Scream Twitter account also had a good time responding to people's tweets in character, such as when @Dougstyle4 tweeted "I'm ready for some epic subway mayhem!" and the Scream account responded as Ghostface, saying "First Jason took Manhattan, now I'm going to take a stab at the Big Apple."
The new "Scream" film promises to be fun with or without Campbell's presence. Still, in her absence the question becomes: will this have a definitive connection to the previous "Scream" films, or will it simply use the same mask imagery in a new setting? Fans will find out when "Scream VI" hits theaters on March 10, 2023.