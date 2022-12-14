Ghostface Stabs The Big Apple In The First Trailer For Scream VI

The "Scream" franchise soldiers on with the sixth installment hitting theaters in March. In an interview for Collider, Melissa Barrera — who stars in the film — explained that this promises to be the bloodiest installment of the franchise to date. "There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. ... With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier."

While the sixth installment promises more blood, it doesn't promise its perennial final girl, as Neve Campbell opted not to reprise her role in the franchise due to a contract dispute. The actor said in a statement to Variety that she felt the offer she received for the film "did not equate to the value I brought to the franchise." This will make "Scream VI" the first film in the franchise not to feature Campbell in the role of Sidney Prescott.

With all the anticipation surrounding the sixth installment in the "Scream" series, the first teaser trailer just dropped, and it looks to be a whole new type of terror as Ghostface hits New York City.