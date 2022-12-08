Wonder Woman 3 Was Allegedly Nixed After Patty Jenkins And Warner Bros. Execs Failed To See Eye To Eye
DC Comics-based films have been in a state of disarray for many years now, with cancellations, revisions, recasts, and more making it difficult to be a DC movie fan. Nevertheless, a handful of DC franchises have seemingly avoided the chaos and remained fixtures at the movies. The likes of "Shazam!" and "Aquaman," among a very short list of other examples, have stayed intact largely due to their critical and monetary success. For some time, most were under the impression that the "Wonder Woman" franchise was no different, but as it turns out, that's no longer the case.
With the monumentally successful "Wonder Woman" from 2017 and 2020's mildly disappointing "Wonder Woman 1984" behind it, it seemed that "Wonder Woman 3" was all but an inevitability. Patty Jenkins was revealed to once again sit in the director's chair with Gal Gadot returning as the titular heroine, and with that, it was just a matter of getting production going and setting a release date. However, on December 7, 2022, a surprising bit of news came to light: "Wonder Woman 3" was officially canceled by the minds at Warner Bros. Discovery since it didn't fit the company's in-progress DC plan.
Not long after this shocking revelation reached the public, so did another one. It has been reported that Patty Jenkins and Warner Bros. executives apparently failed to see eye-to-eye on "Wonder Woman 3," leading to its demise.
Warner Bros. executives weren't fans of Jenkins' story treatment
So, after years of working together effectively, what caused a rift between Patty Jenkins and the folks at Warner Bros. Discovery? It allegedly all boils down to Jenkins' story treatment, which she handed in to the higher-ups last week. According to TheWrap, Warner Bros. Film Group Co-Chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy weren't fans of what Jenkins presented them with, and neither were DC Studios figureheads Peter Safran and James Gunn. Although, it's worth noting that the latter two had no say in the decision to toss the threequel in the bin.
From there, De Luca and Abdy supposedly told Jenkins that if she wanted, she could pitch to them a different version of the movie, but she refused. She stood her ground, asserting that her treatment made sense and that De Luca and Abdy were the issues since they didn't understand narrative arcs, the Wonder Woman character, and more. Unspecified sources in contact with TheWrap claim they didn't budge either, so Jenkins elected to step away from "Wonder Woman 3" in favor of other creative ventures. Thus, the "Wonder Woman" trilogy will remain incomplete for the time being.
Of course, we have no way of verifying how true this story is, so for now, it would be wise to take it with a grain of salt. At the same time, it is indeed true that "Wonder Woman 3" is no longer in the cards — as hard of a pill as that is to swallow.