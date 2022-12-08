Wonder Woman 3 Was Allegedly Nixed After Patty Jenkins And Warner Bros. Execs Failed To See Eye To Eye

DC Comics-based films have been in a state of disarray for many years now, with cancellations, revisions, recasts, and more making it difficult to be a DC movie fan. Nevertheless, a handful of DC franchises have seemingly avoided the chaos and remained fixtures at the movies. The likes of "Shazam!" and "Aquaman," among a very short list of other examples, have stayed intact largely due to their critical and monetary success. For some time, most were under the impression that the "Wonder Woman" franchise was no different, but as it turns out, that's no longer the case.

With the monumentally successful "Wonder Woman" from 2017 and 2020's mildly disappointing "Wonder Woman 1984" behind it, it seemed that "Wonder Woman 3" was all but an inevitability. Patty Jenkins was revealed to once again sit in the director's chair with Gal Gadot returning as the titular heroine, and with that, it was just a matter of getting production going and setting a release date. However, on December 7, 2022, a surprising bit of news came to light: "Wonder Woman 3" was officially canceled by the minds at Warner Bros. Discovery since it didn't fit the company's in-progress DC plan.

Not long after this shocking revelation reached the public, so did another one. It has been reported that Patty Jenkins and Warner Bros. executives apparently failed to see eye-to-eye on "Wonder Woman 3," leading to its demise.