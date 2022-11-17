Westworld's Cancellation Was An Unwelcome Birthday Surprise For Luke Hemsworth

Even amidst the massive changes and cuts occurring under the fresh Warner Bros. Discovery corporate banner, a fifth season renewal for "Westworld" seemed like a given. Approximately a month before news of the cancellation came down the pipeline, co-creator Jonathan Nolan had a hopeful tone at New York Comic Con, assuring audiences that he was in talks with HBO for another season, which would have served as the final season to the mind-bending sci-fi drama (per Deadline).

"Westworld" Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger that begged for one final push, with surviving characters returning to the locale of the initial seasons, the Westworld park. "Westworld" won seven Emmy Awards during its run, and it made a strong impression out of the gate. Still, dipping ratings in the fourth season combined with season budgets that regularly top $100 million led to HBO abruptly pulling the plug (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Luke Hemsworth, who portrayed Ashley Stubbs, was as shocked as anyone by the cancellation. Getting the news was more than a tad worse for him, though, as it happened to come on his birthday.