Why HBO Made The Surprising Move To Cancel Westworld

Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality? Would you act violently if given the option? Do you choose to see the beauty in the world? These are the many philosophical questions "Westworld" attempted to address over its four-season run. On November 4, the sprawling and mind-bending futuristic drama was canceled by HBO in a stunning move.

This revolutionary reimagining of Michael Crichton's 1973 thriller assembled an astounding array of talent during its run, including Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, and Jeffrey Wright. With a unique narrative featuring uncanny human-like robots built to serve guests at expansive theme parks, the series proved to be a sci-fi drama with a deep well of mystery and splendor.

Beginning life with an enormous $100 million budget and sky-high expectations as HBO's possible successor to "Game of Thrones" (per The Hollywood Reporter), "Westworld" unfortunately never quite captured the magic of the network's ultra-popular fantasy series. Perhaps due to its increasingly convoluted plot or the years-long gaps between seasons, it appears that the interest of both audiences and critics waned as the series went on, which is likely what led to the surprising cancellation.