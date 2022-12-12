Across The Spider-Verse Will Finally Peek Under The Hood Of Gwen Stacy

What is there to say about 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" that hasn't already been said? This web-slinging adventure story is full of heart, colorful characters, and Marvel Easter eggs — all wrapped in an animated aesthetic that one can only describe as original. For all of these reasons and more, fans have yet to let it go, but they are looking toward the future. In 2023, the long-awaited sequel titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will swing into theaters, and much like the first, it seems like it'll cover a lot of ground.

In addition to carrying on the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), "Across the Spider-Verse" will introduce audiences to ever more spider-people. Recently, it came to light that "Nope" star Daniel Kaluyya will take on the role of Hobart "Hobie" Brown, aka, Spider-Punk, and Issa Brown will voice Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman. At the same time, you can rest assured that some of your favorite Spider-Man variants from the first film will return. Most prominently, Gwen "Ghost Spider" Stacy, as portrayed by "Hawkeye" star Hailee Steinfeld.

Unlike before, it sounds like Spider-Gwen won't just be a supporting player for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." According to one of the folks behind the film, Stacy will have her own dilemma to face that traces back to her home universe.