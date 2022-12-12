Across The Spider-Verse Will Finally Peek Under The Hood Of Gwen Stacy
What is there to say about 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" that hasn't already been said? This web-slinging adventure story is full of heart, colorful characters, and Marvel Easter eggs — all wrapped in an animated aesthetic that one can only describe as original. For all of these reasons and more, fans have yet to let it go, but they are looking toward the future. In 2023, the long-awaited sequel titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will swing into theaters, and much like the first, it seems like it'll cover a lot of ground.
In addition to carrying on the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), "Across the Spider-Verse" will introduce audiences to ever more spider-people. Recently, it came to light that "Nope" star Daniel Kaluyya will take on the role of Hobart "Hobie" Brown, aka, Spider-Punk, and Issa Brown will voice Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman. At the same time, you can rest assured that some of your favorite Spider-Man variants from the first film will return. Most prominently, Gwen "Ghost Spider" Stacy, as portrayed by "Hawkeye" star Hailee Steinfeld.
Unlike before, it sounds like Spider-Gwen won't just be a supporting player for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." According to one of the folks behind the film, Stacy will have her own dilemma to face that traces back to her home universe.
Stacy will be on the run in Across the Spider-Verse
Alongside Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers is responsible for directing "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." In an interview with Total Film, he mentioned that Gwen Stacy will have a very personal issue to deal with aside from the universe-colliding struggle she's sucked into. "She's a vigilante seen as responsible for the death of her world's Peter Parker. The cop in charge of tracking her down is her father," Powers explained, hinting that not only will we spend more time with Stacy this time around, but she'll take center-stage in a tense, personal subplot all her own.
Additionally, "Across the Spider-Verse" producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord have teased even more about Stacy's story in the upcoming sequel. "There's tension between the romantic possibilities for her and Miles and their desire to keep their friendship intact and not to risk it," Lord told Empire (via The Direct), all but confirming a romantic storyline between Stacy and Miles Morales. With all of that in mind, it's abundantly clear that Stacy will have a lot to deal with in her personal life while somehow attempting to fix the multiverse under her Ghost Spider persona at the same time.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will premiere on June 2, 2023, and when it does, expect a much larger role for Gwen Stacy this time around.