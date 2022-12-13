Jon Bernthal Sort Of Auditioned For Rick Grimes On The Walking Dead

Most actors love talking about the movies or TV shows they consider their first big break in Hollywood, and it's safe to say that for quite a few big names on the current scene, that gig came on AMC's zombie apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead." After all, when the series hit the airwaves in 2010, it fronted an ensemble cast with virtually no A-list talent. By the end of Season 1, however, "The Walking Dead" had gone from a cult hit to a legit cultural phenomenon, with many cast members becoming household names almost overnight.

That includes Jon Bernthal, who'd been chipping away at stardom on the fringes of Hollywood for nearly a decade before being cast as the series' hot-headed Sheriff's deputy Shane Walsh. Shane was, of course, a central figure in "The Walking Dead" narrative over the series' first two seasons, with Bernthal earning raves for his work in the tricky role of an anti-hero turned anti-villain. The role wasn't just a profile-raiser for Bernthal, but a legit career changer, as he was soon working with the likes of Martin Scorsese ("The Wolf of Wall Street") and fronting his own Marvel series (Netflix's "The Punisher").

Bernthal recently talked to Howard Stern about landing his role on "The Walking Dead," and admitted he passed on a sure-fire network hit to play Shane Walsh. The actor claimed he also auditioned for the series' lead Rick Grimes before being cast as Shane.