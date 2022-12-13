Kate Hudson Credits A Long Letter From Kurt Russell For Changing Her Life

In 2001, Kate Hudson was nominated for an Academy Award thanks to her star-making performance as Pennie Lane in "Almost Famous." But the actress ultimately lost out to Marcia Gay Harden in "Pollock" (via Oscars.org).

In a conversation with "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell for Variety, Hudson remembers processing everything the morning after the ceremony. "When I woke up the day after I lost, it was like, 'Oh, wow, that just happened.'" Her family however was concerned about how she'd cope, being only 21 at the time and new to the industry. Hudson remembers, "I got a four-page letter from Kurt, and you know Kurt: He is not exactly the dad that emotes."

The young star actually "felt grounded" after the Oscars, in part because of her new marriage at the time. But she told Powell that she was now grateful to her family, and Russell, for looking out for her. "I want that for my kids. I want that with my friends. I want to be able to have real perspective on all of it."