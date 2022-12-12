The Spot Will Menace The Multiverse Of Spider-Men In Both Upcoming Spider-Verse Movies

During a recent interview with GamesRadar's Total Film, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" co-director Kemp Powers revealed some key details about the upcoming movie and its sequel, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse." Perhaps one of the biggest pieces of vital information, however, related to the super-villain the Spot and how he'll be a key part of both films, as well as ensuring fans that he will be a force to be reckoned with for Morales and his team of multiverse Spider friends.

"The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there's incredible potential," Powers said. "His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse. He's the villain of the next two films... and let's just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways."

The Spot often serves as a villain for the various Spider-Men of the comics, though he's obviously never been as popular as other characters like the Green Goblin or Mysterio. Still, it makes sense here to bring in the Spot, given his comic-accurate abilities to create and utilize interdimensional portals at will. Obviously, that will play well into the concept of the multiverse and the damage that can cause. It's hard not to wonder, however, exactly how he and Morales will connect and how that will play out across both films. Fans will simply have to wait and see what Powers and company have in store for them when the films are released.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is expected to be released on June 3, 2023, and "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" is due to drop on March 29, 2024.