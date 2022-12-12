James Cameron Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Avatar Premiere

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will be missing its visionary leader as it makes its Hollywood debut this evening. Per Deadline, James Cameron has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to a representative from the Walt Disney Company, the director received the result via routine coronavirus testing. Cameron is reportedly asymptomatic and feeling well, though he has made the decision not to attend the star-studded Los Angeles event (he likely doesn't want to risk spreading the virus to other attendees). Deadline relays that he will be meeting his forthcoming "Avatar" responsibilities in a virtual capacity. Cameron himself told the publication that he contracted the virus on the plane ride from Tokyo (where the film premiered just one day earlier) to Los Angeles. "I'm isolated and can't go to my own premiere tonight," Cameron lamented.

The long-awaited sequel reunites Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Jake Sully and Neytiri, lovers from two different worlds who fought against human interests to protect the Na'vi home world of Pandora. Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang are also set to return, despite the deaths of their original "Avatar" characters, while "Titanic" star Kate Winslet joins the world as a brand new character called Ronal. Projected to open to as much as $180 million (per Business Insider), it's undeniably sad that Cameron won't be there to see its U.S. send-off — especially since such an outing is now rare for the director.