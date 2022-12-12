The Golden Globes' Billion-Dollar Snub Should Shock Exactly No One

The nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards are finally here, ushering in a brand new wave of excitement for the 2023 awards season. A few of the more noteworthy nominations on the film side of the awards include Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") for best performance by an actress in a supporting role, Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, and "Avatar: The Way of Water" for best motion picture.

On the television side of the awards, "House of the Dragon," "Ozark," and "Better Call Saul" headline the nominees for best television series — drama, while "Abbott Elementary" leads all television series with five nominations. The sheer variety of television series to receive nominations at this year's Golden Globes is undeniably surprising, with everything from "Euphoria" to "Andor" to "Wednesday" showing up at some point on the list.

That said, there is one extremely prominent television series which received absolutely zero nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes: Amazon Prime's billion-dollar fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."