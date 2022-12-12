The Golden Globes' Billion-Dollar Snub Should Shock Exactly No One
The nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards are finally here, ushering in a brand new wave of excitement for the 2023 awards season. A few of the more noteworthy nominations on the film side of the awards include Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") for best performance by an actress in a supporting role, Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, and "Avatar: The Way of Water" for best motion picture.
On the television side of the awards, "House of the Dragon," "Ozark," and "Better Call Saul" headline the nominees for best television series — drama, while "Abbott Elementary" leads all television series with five nominations. The sheer variety of television series to receive nominations at this year's Golden Globes is undeniably surprising, with everything from "Euphoria" to "Andor" to "Wednesday" showing up at some point on the list.
That said, there is one extremely prominent television series which received absolutely zero nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes: Amazon Prime's billion-dollar fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Rings of Power has zero nominations at this year's Golden Globes
At this point, it's no secret that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has been one of the most divisive television series of 2022, as evidenced by the stark contrast between the series' critical rating (85%) and audience score (39%) on Rotten Tomatoes. Although critics have lauded the series for its breathtaking visuals and the epic scale of its story, fans online have ridiculed "The Rings of Power" for its absurd action sequences, poor writing, and numerous contradictions to J.R.R. Tolkien's source material.
Although much of the honest criticism towards the series has been overshadowed by a swarm of racist backlash towards the show's diverse cast, it's clear that there are plenty of fans who believe that "The Rings of Power" simply did not live up to expectations. Considering the sheer amount of criticism that fans have levied at the series, it doesn't seem all that surprising that the show should be snubbed from this year's Golden Globes, especially since these awards don't include any nominations for best visual effects, something that "The Rings of Power" has been universally praised for.
In any case, the complete snubbing of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" certainly doesn't bode well for the series' prospects this coming awards season — and one has to wonder how the show will fare once the 2023 Emmy Awards announce their nominees.