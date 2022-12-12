The 1 Former X-Men Co-Star That James McAvoy Wanted To Join His Dark Materials - Exclusive

On whether there are any former co-stars from McAvoy's other projects that he'd have loved to have on the show and if he has a character in mind that they should play, McAvoy said, "Geez. Well, no, because I haven't thought of this. Who do I love working with? Nick Hoult because he's gorgeous, and what a guy he is ... He'd be someone fun. He'd be a gorilla." Responding to a laugh, he said, "He would. That would be his deal." Hoult played Beast in the "X-Men" films, so gorilla life would be right up Hoult's alley.

Of course, this isn't McAvoy's first time playing a larger-than-life role. Regarding highlights of playing in these massive worlds and why he's drawn to these roles, McAvoy told Looper, "The highlight of playing Lord Asriel is getting to look like you're a good guy, to begin with — and then doing some quite shocking stuff, namely killing your daughter's best friend, who's just a little boy." He added, "[He] also happens to be the son of one of my favorite directors, Jamie Lloyd, who I've done tons of theater with, and other characters from other movies ... [I] can't think of any right now."

"His Dark Materials" airs Mondays on HBO and HBO Max.