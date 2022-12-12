Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Reveals The Scene Inspired By Akira

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" director David F. Sandberg recently shared some news on the upcoming DC film that is sure to excite anime fans. The sequel to 2019's "Shazam!," "Fury of the Gods" will revisit Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his family of superpowered foster siblings as they go up against the Daughters of Atlas. "Shazam!" proved to be a surprise success for the DC Extended Universe. The film earned critical praise with a 90% Certified Fresh Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and saw considerable box office success, earning over $366 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). The sequel has quite a bit to live up to, but with its thrilling concept and a fantastic cast of new additions including the likes of Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and Rachel Zegler, fans are readying themselves for another colorful, lighthearted good time.

The "Shazam!" movies would likely not have the same mix of great comedy and heart without Sandberg's guiding hand. While the Swedish filmmaker has hit it big within the world of blockbuster superhero flicks, his own origin story lies in the world of genre films. Acclaimed horror titles "Lights Out" and "Annabelle: Creation" helped get his name out in the industry, and it's not hard to see influences from the genre in "Shazam!" (that boardroom massacre scene didn't need to go that hard). For the 2023 follow-up, Sandberg is already teasing another notable genre inspiration that comes with a bang.