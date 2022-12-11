Kelli Giddish Thought Law & Order: SVU Fans Would Go Ballistic If They Didn't Get A Rollisi Wedding

When it was announced that Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins, was leaving "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" during its 24th Season, viewers were shocked, with many saddened by the thought of the long-term character's exit. One Reddit thread on the topic had more than 300 comments, including one that read, "I'm honestly shocked about this, and her statement makes me wonder if this was actually her decision — I am inclined to think it wasn't. Wow."

Now that her last episode has finally aired, Giddish has set the record straight in an interview with Variety, addressing why she left (even Variety had previously reported the decision wasn't hers) and what will become of her character.

When asked to explain her side of the story, Giddish said she discovered she was leaving the show before filming for Season 24 began. "My side of things is just that it's time in the Rollins storyline. I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now. I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what's going on in my personal life and in Rollins', there's a lot of joy to be experienced."

She went on to explain that she helped craft Rollins' departure in some key ways.