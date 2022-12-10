Todd Phillips Gives Fans A First Look Image Of Joker: Folie à Deux

Everyone's favorite comedian is back.

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix captured lightning in a bottle when they teamed up for "Joker" in 2019. With Phoenix in the lead role, the duo reinvented the iconic Batman villain, separating him from the larger, bombastic DC Extended Universe. Focusing on the character's psyche and giving him an origin story, they tapped into themes of loneliness, mental health, and inequality, all set in a gritty '80s Gotham.

The solo film struck a chord with audiences who showed up in droves, pushing the moderately-priced DC outing to over a billion dollars worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time (via The Numbers). While many noted similarities to films like "Taxi Driver" and "The King of Comedy," the industry loved Phillips' take on the comic book genre, with the Academy awarding it two Oscars, including Best Actor for Phoenix.

While "Joker" was originally pitched as a standalone film (via IGN), rumblings of a sequel began to manifest shortly after the film became a cultural juggernaut. A sequel, subtitled "Folie à Deux" was confirmed earlier this year, with Phillips returning as director and co-writer. Perhaps the biggest surprise regarding the sequel (beyond its existence) is the inclusion of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn opposite Phoenix's Joker.

Beyond the revelation that the sequel is a musical, details are ultimately slim on "Joker: Folie à Deux." How will the Joker return? Has he escaped Arkham Asylum? For now, those details remain unknown. To tease fans, Phillips has decided to share a first look at the sequel and it sure is something special.