Brendan Gleeson Signed Onto Joker: Folie à Deux As A Fan Of The First Film

In an interview with Collider, Brendan Gleeson casually kept quiet about the secretive plot elements of "Joker: Folie à Deux." When asked what made him want to join the film, he said, "It wasn't the material, which is a great way to get me out of having to answer any questions about the criteria. It was the achievement of the first film."

He states that he knew Joaquin Phoenix from working with him on "The Village," and that he was reason enough to join the sequel. He continued, "And that performance, I'm still in awe of it. That performance as Joker, in that first movie. It was one of the most extraordinary achievements I've ever had. And for Todd [Phillips] to have...worked the movie around to allow for that, I didn't have to be asked twice. I really didn't."

Gleeson told The Irish Times, that he's taking the time to "smell the coffee" and being choosier with the roles he takes. He said what he is looking for: "The excitement you get when you get something through the door that absolutely sings. And that you have to rise to it, rather than trying to drag it up by its bootstraps. When I smell it, when it jumps through the window, it's just not going to go away."

He said after he took the role of Mad-Eye Moody in the "Harry Potter" films, he knew he was going to be losing his anonymity. "It's difficult to browse in a shop. It's a big price to pay, and I don't like it." Working with Phoenix and Phillips, though, was enough to get him to sign on to another big franchise.