Lady Gaga's Creepy Joker: Folie à Deux Tease Pretty Much Confirms What We All Suspected

The 2019 film "Joker" is an uneasy journey through the fractured mind of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix). Each moment of the film shows the utter desperation and rapid degradation of Fleck as he is physically assaulted in the early stages of the movie, and it just gets so much worse from there. Cut from contact with his social worker, ostracized by his colleagues, and lied to by his mother, Fleck begins to lash out at what he considers an unfair world. By the end of the film, Fleck's internal conflict spirals into a city-wide frenzy against the rich and powerful.

Filled with depressed laughs, choreographed dance sequences, and hallucinated moments, it is hard to pin down exactly which scenes in "Joker" are real, but that is part of its allure — the unreliable narrator. According to The Numbers, "Joker" managed to earn over $1 billion at the box office, which is pretty impressive considering the dark subject matter. With that in mind, it was all but assured that "Joker" would earn itself a sequel, something director Todd Phillips confirmed with an update that also revealed the upcoming film's title: "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Less than a week later, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the musical film in the role of Harley Quinn. Since that time, we haven't heard much on this front, until the latest update from Mother Monster herself.