The Nixed Michael Keaton Batman Movie Would Reportedly Have Rekindled Bruce Wayne And Catwoman's Romance

Fans can now add a potential Michael Keaton "Batman" movie to the growing list of would-be films that appear to have been stopped in their tracks at DC Studios. "Wonder Woman 3," "Batgirl," and a potential "Man of Steel" sequel have made headlines recently due to alleged scrapped plans or sudden halts in production.

Keaton's Batman and Jack Nicholson's Joker became a part of pop culture in 1989's "Batman." In 1992, Keaton would once again don the cape of the Dark Knight in "Batman Returns," starring alongside Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. The film explores the tumultuous connection between the DC icons while Catwoman seeks revenge against her terrible boss and ultimately joins the Penguin (Danny DeVito) in his plans to wreak havoc on Batman and Gotham City.

While fans can still expect to see Keaton in the upcoming "The Flash" movie, hopes for a new standalone "Batman" movie with Keaton have reportedly been nixed. Based on a recent report, it sounds like that movie would have included the rekindling of the Batman and Catwoman romance from "Batman Returns."