Why Man Of Steel 2 Has Apparently Failed To Take Flight

The biggest news out of Warner in recent weeks has been the DC reboot managed by new DC Films heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, and the possibility their arrival may also have scuttled nascent plans for "Man of Steel 2," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet's sources indicate that "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight drafted a treatment for the Superman sequel only a few months ago but was scrapped after Gunn and Safran arrived. However, it was on shaky ground with Warner executives even before the new leadership came aboard.

Meanwhile, previous DC Films head Walter Hamada was working to put Henry Cavill back under the cape, with plans to cameo Cavill's Clark Kent in a series of films building up to an adaptation of the beloved "Crisis on Infinite Earths" comic book storyline. This would presumably have dovetailed with plans for "The Flash" movie and would have brought back Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman alongside Cavill's Superman. And recently, "Black Adam" star Dwayne Johnson was going to the mat in his own effort to bring Cavill back to DC.

With the entire future of DC's cinematic universe seemingly on hold while Gunn and Safran enact a ground-up rehaul of the franchise, it seems "Man of Steel 2" is trapped in the Phantom Zone. However, such tentpole characters as Superman are likely to be rebooted. Whether Cavill reprises the role at that time remains to be seen. DC's new chiefs, especially Gunn, remain tight-lipped.