What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying About Emancipation

Films typically rooted in historical fact generally impress critics. "Emancipation" is a recently released film loosely based on a series of early photographs of a man named Gordon that exposed the horrors of slavery to the general public of the United States and helped sway public opinion in favor of the abolition of slavery. Following the escaped slave known as Peter (Will Smith), "Emancipation" is a tour through the swampy environment of Louisiana as Peter attempts to avoid capture. This film is the first since Smith's famous outburst earlier this year, and all eyes are on how this movie will be received by both the public and critics alike.

Speaking with BET in November, Smith had a chance to discuss "Emancipation," and he said, "You know, there's been a certain amount of emotional emancipation that I've been forced to discover within myself and in my faith in these last few months." Smith then added that he felt connected to his character in the film and clarified his thoughts by saying, "His body was enslaved, but his mind was emancipated. His mind was free in his trust, faith, and surrender to God. There was a certain inner emancipation that Peter had, and that was a big part of what I wanted to study. I would say Peter has been a great friend in my heart these last few months." Now that "Emancipation" is available on Apple TV+, what are critics saying about the film? Is it a return to form for Smith or a dud that can't quite escape the mire?