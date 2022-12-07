Hilarie Burton Morgan Reveals The 'Frightening' Truth About One Tree Hill

On the episode titled "It's A Fiasco" of their "One Tree Hill" recap podcast "Drama Queens," former co-stars Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz all discussed the Season 4 episode "Can't Stop This Thing We Started."

Burton Morgan noted that after "Psycho Derek," as he became known, assaulted Peyton, "I was specifically pulled aside and told that our male numbers in viewership skyrocketed." Evidently, the showrunners hoped to gain more male viewers and saw this kind of plot as a solution. Burton Morgan explained, "There's a pattern on our show where either violence towards women or super sexualized situations, there's going to be an uptick in that [viewership] because [the show runners] were really hot to capture the male audience."

Burton Morgan said she agreed with this decision at the time, but looking back, "that was really frightening to me." Bush didn't object to this judgment, replying, "To think that we had a team of people in charge of us that chose to seek out and try to entertain violent men, that's a really hard pill to swallow."

