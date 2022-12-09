The One House Of The Dragon Scene Paddy Considine Still Struggles To Watch

Paddy Considine's portrayal of King Viserys I Targaryen on "House of the Dragon" has earned praise from fans, critics, and even the author of the franchise. In a recent appearance on "The Adam Buxton Podcast," Considine described Viserys as "the greatest character I've ever played," while admitting some scenes featuring the ailing king were hard for him to watch.

Based on author George RR Martin's Targaryen history compendium "Fire and Blood," the "Game of Thrones" prequel depicts the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, set nearly 200 years before the main series. Considine's character is the fifth king on the Iron Throne of Westeros. Throughout Season 1, Viserys struggles to keep the peace between the rival factions of his family, attempting to build bridges between the estranged Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy), and her best friend-slash-stepmother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke).

As Considine explained during the podcast interview, Viserys' failing health makes for some of the most heart-wrenching scenes in the series — so heart-wrenching that even the actor himself struggled to watch them.