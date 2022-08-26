Paddy Considine On Whether His Character In House Of The Dragon Is Fundamentally A Good Man

The Iron Throne has a new king to sit upon it ... at least for the time being. Paddy Considine plays King Viserys I Targaryen, who, as we've seen in the first episode of "House of the Dragon," is the new ruler after succeeding Jaehaerys I Targaryen. But naturally, no one can be king forever. That's where the inherent conflict of the latest HBO series comes into play.

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) believes he has a right to the throne, seeing as he's the next male heir. After all, he's the brother of King Viserys, so it should naturally go to him. But there's another worthy successor standing right in front of everybody, and it's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). Wherever there's a Westeros, there's bound to be strife and conflict right around the corner.

Looper had the chance to chat with Considine during a "House of the Dragon" roundtable where he spoke at length about his new character. During this discussion, he brought up what's arguably the most important consideration for all rulers: Is Viserys a good man?