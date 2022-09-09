Taylor Swift Wants To Make An Unexpected Entertainment Industry Pivot
No discussion of the modern music scene is complete without mention of Taylor Swift. Since rising to fame as a country artist in the 2000s, she's gone on to become one of the most popular and successful musicians in the game. She's sold millions of records, won numerous awards and accolades, and taken over radio stations across the world with tracks like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Bad Blood," and several others. Additionally, throughout her career, Swift has proven to be quite versatile when it comes to her musical efforts.
After spending a few years finding her footing as a country music star, Taylor Swift shifted gears and acclimated to a more pop-inspired sound. Her music has also taken on rock and electronic sensibilities as well, earning her a reputation as a skilled crossover artist. At the same time, her talents aren't limited solely to music. Swift has continually honed her acting skills since landing her first gig in a 2009 episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Nowadays, she boasts a pretty lengthy filmography – including 2019's "Cats" – but she's prepared to try out something new.
Taylor Swift wants to explore a new entertainment avenue. Here's what she has in mind for her career pivot.
Swift has her sights set on directing feature-length films
Taylor Swift recently directed a project titled "All Too Well: The Short Film," which was screened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. This is her first non-music video directorial outing, but in her eyes, she's more than ready to make the jump to feature films. "If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege and honor," she said during an In Conversation With... appearance, admitting that she didn't attend film school, but she understands what it takes to make a film come to life from the director's chair. "When I did it on my own, I really began to learn everything because you have to," Swift added.
So, what kinds of films can we possibly expect Taylor Swift to direct down the line? Well, she's made it clear she's not trying to break into the Marvel Cinematic Universe or similar action-packed escapist endeavors. "I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion," Swift revealed, citing such acclaimed female directors as Nora Ephron, Chloe Zhao, and Greta Gerwig as some of her biggest influences. "It's really beautiful that we're in a place where the idea of a female filmmaker doesn't make you roll your eyes or think as skeptically as it once was," she explained (via The Hollywood Reporter).
If Taylor Swift has proven anything, it's that she's a multi-faceted talent. If and when she tries to take on feature filmmaking, don't be surprised when she knocks it out of the park.