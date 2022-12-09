Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Showrunner Facing Troubling Allegations

When fighting and unprofessional behavior occurs behind the scenes of television shows, it generally gets pretty well-documented by those involved. One of the most well-known is the feud between "Community" showrunner Dan Harmon and Chevy Chase (followed closely by Dan Harmon versus the show's executives, and Chevy Chase versus the rest of the cast — it's safe to say "Community" was troubled). There have been many instances of showrunners being fired from their own shows, or actors being fired for abusive behavior towards others. As fans, we don't always know what's going on behind the scenes, outside of the happy interviews about feeling like a family.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has seen its share of issues over the years since its debut in 1999, saying goodbye to beloved cast members and losing longtime fans because of its half-baked approach to dealing with racial bias and issues in the police force. But the well-worn series has always weathered its crises while still remaining one of the most-watched procedurals on television. But even the most critically acclaimed shows aren't immune to criticism and issues, as some recent allegations against the showrunner of "Law & Order: SVU" prove.