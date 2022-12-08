How Wednesday's Music Supervisors Landed On The Cramps For That Viral Dance Scene

When Jenna Ortega stepped in front of the cameras to portray Wednesday Addams dancing amongst other students in the fourth episode of Netflix's "Wednesday," there's no way she nor producers could have known that she was also shooting a video that would go viral on social media, especially TikTok. The Gothic sequence, which Ortega choreographed herself over two sleepless nights prior, has been paired up with different songs, most notably Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," causing the pop-artist herself to react positively to this new social media connection to her own track (via Billboard). However, it was The Cramps' song, "Goo Goo Muck," that Music Supervisors landed on for the actual dance number.

For those unfamiliar with the series, this specific episode of Tim Burton's newest adaptation of the original "Addams Family," has a new Nevermore Academy student, Wednesday, showing off her unique moves at a school dance. The fact that Ortega's self-choreographed dance has become so widely shared becomes even more fascinating when fans learn she had only one take to perform it, as she was quickly rushed from the set following a positive Covid test result. In fact, NME reported that Ortega thought she "probably could've done it a bit better." Obviously, the scene's sudden popularity proves that it was done well enough, and a lot of it has to do with the perfectly matched song that the Music Supervisors landed on for it.