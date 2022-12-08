Boy Meets World Stars Discuss Whether A Shawn And Topanga Romance Was Ever In The Works

"Huh, I wonder how many people the idea of Cory and Topanga has ruined?" Topanga (Danielle Fishel) asks this question in the "Girl Meets World" episode "Girl Meets Smackle" after her son learns the hard lesson that not everyone gets to meet the love of their life at an extremely young age the way Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga did in the classic sitcom "Boy Meets World." Sure enough, Buzzfeed wrote a whole list on the subject, listing all of the ways that Cory and Topanga gave people unrealistic expectations about relationships.

A few people have pointed out that Cory and Topanga get a little too intense in their relationship. In a Reddit post by a now-deleted account, one user in the r/boymeetsworld subreddit thought, "the romance always seemed out of place in BMW, the story lines and the conversation around it seemed more appropriate for late 20/early 30 yr olds to be having, not teenagers/college students." A lot of the conversation was hotly divided, but u/thepittstop pointed out that they do note several times in the series that it is strange that Cory and Topanga have this relationship in high school. Still, it seems some fans are still bitter that they never got their Cory and Topanga-style relationship in real life.

On the podcast "Pod Meets World" — where "Boy Meets World" stars Rider Strong, Fishel, and Will Friedle discuss their experience working on the show — the three hosts had a discussion recently where they asked the important question: was there ever any plan to create any romantic tension between Topanga and Cory's best friend Shawn (Strong)?