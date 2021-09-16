Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

The "Shrek" franchise will grow a little larger next year when DreamWorks releases its second entry in the "Puss in Boots" series, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." Originally spinning off from its parent material in 2011 with "Puss in Boots," the series charts the adventures of this mythical feline bandit voiced by Antonio Banderas. Now, Puss is returning for a second go at the big screen, much to the chagrin of those who would have preferred that "Shrek 5" (which fans have been waiting on for a number of years now) come out instead.

Nevertheless, DreamWorks and Universal promise more fantastical fun with "The Last Wish," a prospect which seems promising. After all, Puss is one of the franchise's most popular personalities, and his potential as a solo character was legitimized with the success of his first film. At least, Universal seems to think so. Though the company hasn't revealed very much about the film's cast and plot, it has given a specific release date and a few sparse details about what we can expect to see in theaters. With that in mind, here is what we know so far about "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."