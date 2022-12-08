Jennifer Lawrence Admits To Struggling After The Hunger Games. Here's What Fixed It

While MCU star Hailee Steinfeld almost played Katniss Everdeen in the "Hunger Games" film series, that role, of course, went instead to Jennifer Lawrence. By the time she debuted in "The Hunger Games," Lawrence was perhaps best known for her starring role in the gritty Ozark drama "Winter's Bone" — which is arguably the best movie in Lawrence's filmography — as well as her turn as a young Mystique in "X-Men: First Class." Since then, Lawrence has added leading parts in a number of marquee films by well-known directors to her resume, including Darren Aronofsky's controversial "Mother!" and Adam McKay's similarly divisive "Don't Look Up."

While her work in these and other films may be notable, the rate at which Lawrence has appeared in new projects is significantly lower than those of other stars of equivalent fame. This is because Lawrence effectively took a break from the public sphere for an extended period of time following a string of substantial negative attention.

In a recent filmed conversation with Viola Davis, Lawrence detailed how she felt like she struggled with her career dating back to her "Hunger Games" stardom, before revealing just what got her back on track.