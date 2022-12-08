Jennifer Lawrence Admits To Struggling After The Hunger Games. Here's What Fixed It
While MCU star Hailee Steinfeld almost played Katniss Everdeen in the "Hunger Games" film series, that role, of course, went instead to Jennifer Lawrence. By the time she debuted in "The Hunger Games," Lawrence was perhaps best known for her starring role in the gritty Ozark drama "Winter's Bone" — which is arguably the best movie in Lawrence's filmography — as well as her turn as a young Mystique in "X-Men: First Class." Since then, Lawrence has added leading parts in a number of marquee films by well-known directors to her resume, including Darren Aronofsky's controversial "Mother!" and Adam McKay's similarly divisive "Don't Look Up."
While her work in these and other films may be notable, the rate at which Lawrence has appeared in new projects is significantly lower than those of other stars of equivalent fame. This is because Lawrence effectively took a break from the public sphere for an extended period of time following a string of substantial negative attention.
In a recent filmed conversation with Viola Davis, Lawrence detailed how she felt like she struggled with her career dating back to her "Hunger Games" stardom, before revealing just what got her back on track.
Jennifer Lawrence feels like Causeway helped her regain her intuition
For an episode of a Variety's Actors on Actors video series, Jennifer Lawrence sat down for a discussion with star of the recent "The Woman King" Viola Davis. At the 19:36 mark in the video of their conversation, Davis asked Lawrence how business has affected her personal affection for the craft of acting.
Lawrence replied that her relationship with acting was most impacted at the height of her career, brought on by her lead role in the blockbuster "Hunger Games" series. "I couldn't really be an observer of life because everybody was observing me. And I could feel my craft suffering. I could feel my antenna for the business side suffering. And I didn't know how to fix it," Lawrence said.
She then explained that she tends to rely on her intuition to guide her through big career decisions, and the widespread attention the public began to pay to her altered her intuition to the extent that she began accepting roles haphazardly. "What I had to do was no movies until something spoke to me," she continued, describing how she read the script for "Causeway" during an ensuing years-long break.
Lawrence is now the star of "Causeway," which premiered to Apple TV+ on November 4. She told Davis that she credits taking an acting break before choosing to appear in "Causeway" with helping her get back in touch with her intuition for the first time since her "Hunger Games" struggles.