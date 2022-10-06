Jennifer Lawrence And Brian Tyree Henry Find Each Other In The New Causeway Trailer

Viewers at the Toronto International Film Festival in September have already had the chance to see "Causeway" (TIFF), starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry (who may be familiar as Lemon from "Bullet Train") as two grief-stricken individuals who seek solace in each other, forming a strong but tumultuous bond.

Lawrence's character is Lynsey, who suffers a serious injury in Afghanistan while working with the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the film depicts her struggles with adapting to everyday civilian life. Henry plays a "good-natured mechanic" named James, who has trauma of his own in his past to recover from. "Each finds solace in the other but, as their friendship develops, Lynsey is forced to question whether she has it in her to give and accept love," as the official TIFF synopsis puts it.

In other words, this is a serious adult drama with two of the best actors working today. And now, a trailer for the movie has hit the internet in advance of its release on Apple TV+ in November.