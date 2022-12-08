The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch
With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.
Jones is probably what most people would refer to as "A Christmas Story" superfan. He began selling replicas of the film's fishnet-covered leg lamp in 2003 and quickly expanded his business to other items focused on the item that was most in demand. "Lamp lights, lamp cups, mugs, shot glasses — anything leg lamp is the most popular item in the gift shop," he says.
After buying the house in 2004, he proceeded to spend around $250,000 revamping the property, even petitioning for a historic landmark designation from the city, which it received. He's now ready to part with the "Christmas Story" home and adjoining campus, but it's going to cost you.
He wants someone to continue his A Christmas Story business
Jones isn't just looking for someone to buy the property; he's looking for another "A Christmas Story" superfan to buy it, or at the least, someone interested in maintaining and expanding on what he started two decades ago. Even if someone decided to buy the property with the plan to tear it down eventually, they'd have a tough road ahead of them thanks to the historical landmark label. "You can't even change the paint scheme. You can't add anything to the porches. You can't do anything without the city's OK," Jones told Variety. "Being such a valuable asset to the city, they're not going to allow anybody else to do that."
While Jones hasn't said how much the properties are worth, it's apparently much more than $4 million. "Not even close," Jones says. "You don't even have the money to operate this place annually. Go fish." But faced with the reality that he may not find a qualified buyer, Jones is surprisingly okay with that. "If it doesn't work out, I'm still in a great spot owning this business and being able to continue to run it," he says.