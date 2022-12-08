The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch

With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.

Jones is probably what most people would refer to as "A Christmas Story" superfan. He began selling replicas of the film's fishnet-covered leg lamp in 2003 and quickly expanded his business to other items focused on the item that was most in demand. "Lamp lights, lamp cups, mugs, shot glasses — anything leg lamp is the most popular item in the gift shop," he says.

After buying the house in 2004, he proceeded to spend around $250,000 revamping the property, even petitioning for a historic landmark designation from the city, which it received. He's now ready to part with the "Christmas Story" home and adjoining campus, but it's going to cost you.