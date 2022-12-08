Titans' Ryan Potter Says Joseph Morgan's Professionalism Makes Him A Dream Co-Star - Exclusive

Few actors play compelling villains quite like Joseph Morgan. Not only did he play the dastardly original vampire Klaus Mikaelson for years on The CW series "The Vampire Diaries," but his performance was gripping (and beloved) enough to inspire "The Originals" spinoff. Morgan has a way of making fans love his villainous characters even when they're the worst, and he's now bringing that energy to the HBO Max series "Titans."

Morgan plays the culty DC Comics character Sebastian Blood — a DC player we haven't seen all that much in a live-action capacity. Given that he doesn't have a ton of portrayals to contend with, Morgan is able to give the role some fresh blood.

Gar actor Ryan Potter doesn't have a whole lot of face time with Morgan, but he's quick to praise the actor's professionalism. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Potter explained why his character doesn't engage with Morgan much onscreen but complimented the notoriety and professionalism that Morgan brings to his role.