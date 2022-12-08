Walker Independence's Gabriela Quezada Had A Comical Glove Misunderstanding With Jared Padalecki - Exclusive

On whether Quezada has had the chance to work with EP Jared Padalecki at all, she shared a comical glove misunderstanding she had with him. "I've only really met Jared once in person, where he came to set. Funny story — I think it's the episode that's airing tonight — I was wearing these tan gloves that are made out of leather that [is] almost my skin color," she said. "For whatever reason, he seemed to think that they were my actual hands. He was like, 'Wow, that girl has gnarly, gnarly, destroyed hands.' It wasn't until I met him [that] he was like, 'Phew, that's not actually her hands.'"

Of course, Padalecki would be far too nice to say anything, even if they weren't gloves. And hey, Western lotion likely wasn't all that great, so it's probably not that far off.

"[I met him] briefly, because we only got to talk a little bit while I was in the middle of shooting a scene on set, so things were moving really fast, but he's great from what I've picked up on," she added. "Sometimes he's on our Zoom. Sometimes he's on our table reads and whatnot, but hopefully, I'll be able to get to know him a little bit more as things go on."