Fans Are Roasting The Rock's Awfully Defensive Tweet About The Hierarchy Of Box Office Returns For Black Adam
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most successful movie stars on the planet, and therefore not a man you'd expect to see on the back foot. However, after "Black Adam's" apparent failure at the box office despite a healthy-seeming $400 million haul, he seems to have changed his past promises about the DCEU's changing hierarchy of power to a pocket calculator.
In an uncharacteristically defensive tweet on December 7, Johnson argued against the claims that "Black Adam" was set to take a loss, and presented some figures to back up his point. "Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact. At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future," the superstar's post read. He also included a link to a Deadline article that agreed with these numbers.
Twitter users soon took notice of Johnson's tweet, and reacted to it ... by roasting the star like only Twitter can. Let's see what they had to say.
Twitter is ruthlessly mocking the Rock's tweet
The replies to Johnson's tweet are ... not kind, to say the least. User @McR1B69 appeared to sense a certain amount of saltiness in Johnson's text, and responded with a screenshot from the @dril Twitter account. "And another thing: im not mad. please don't put in the newspaper that i got mad," it read, clearly implying that Johnson may not have been entirely calm while composing the tweet. The @BrettRedacted Twitter account also opted for the "borrowed words" approach, quote-tweeting some words of comfort from actor Halle Berry. "I don't know who needs to hear this but YOU are valuable," the text read, complete with a heart emoji.
Elsewhere, user @Itspeacemaker analyzed why Johnson's tweet comes across as odd. "You know it's bad when the lead actor is comparing film budgets to justify it not doing that well," they wrote.
As if all of thid wasn't enough, user @aperiodjperiodb pointed out that Johnson's dig at "Captain America: The First Avenger" doesn't adjust for inflation, and the MCU movie's box office haul is worth over $490 million today — which means "The First Avenger" brought in more than "Black Adam" has done. Users like @JOE_Danger and @lucaslu_kli also pointed out the inherent problem of comparing "The First Avenger" — a 11-year-old MCU Phase One trailblazer — to the much more lucrative superhero movie market of today.
All in all, the usually social media savvy actor's profit analysis tweet has clearly rubbed several fans the wrong way, temporarily changing the hierarchy of Twitter against him. While this particular setback is unlikely to sting the star too much — if he notices it at all — it's a rare blemish in his usually affable social media presence.