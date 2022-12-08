Fans Are Roasting The Rock's Awfully Defensive Tweet About The Hierarchy Of Box Office Returns For Black Adam

The replies to Johnson's tweet are ... not kind, to say the least. User @McR1B69 appeared to sense a certain amount of saltiness in Johnson's text, and responded with a screenshot from the @dril Twitter account. "And another thing: im not mad. please don't put in the newspaper that i got mad," it read, clearly implying that Johnson may not have been entirely calm while composing the tweet. The @BrettRedacted Twitter account also opted for the "borrowed words" approach, quote-tweeting some words of comfort from actor Halle Berry. "I don't know who needs to hear this but YOU are valuable," the text read, complete with a heart emoji.

Elsewhere, user @Itspeacemaker analyzed why Johnson's tweet comes across as odd. "You know it's bad when the lead actor is comparing film budgets to justify it not doing that well," they wrote.

As if all of thid wasn't enough, user @aperiodjperiodb pointed out that Johnson's dig at "Captain America: The First Avenger" doesn't adjust for inflation, and the MCU movie's box office haul is worth over $490 million today — which means "The First Avenger" brought in more than "Black Adam" has done. Users like @JOE_Danger and @lucaslu_kli also pointed out the inherent problem of comparing "The First Avenger" — a 11-year-old MCU Phase One trailblazer — to the much more lucrative superhero movie market of today.

All in all, the usually social media savvy actor's profit analysis tweet has clearly rubbed several fans the wrong way, temporarily changing the hierarchy of Twitter against him. While this particular setback is unlikely to sting the star too much — if he notices it at all — it's a rare blemish in his usually affable social media presence.