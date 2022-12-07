Would James Cameron Ever Let Another Director Into The Avatar Franchise?

In an interview with Collider, James Cameron revealed he's open to the idea of giving "Avatar" to another director to finish his vision. Still, certain criteria need to be met for that to happen. "I think there are a lot of good filmmakers out there and a lot of good filmmakers that understand how to do CG and animation and world-building and all that sort of thing," Cameron told the outlet. "I think that what I would look for is somebody that is willing to be humble before the specific craft of how you make one of these films. Because it's taken us, at this point, 16 years to figure it out, and we're still learning day to day. So it would take time to transfer that knowledge."

However, Cameron reiterated that he plans on making all currently-planned five "Avatar" movies. He understands that nothing is secure in this world. There could be unforeseen illnesses or other things that may require him to step away from moviemaking. If that were to be the case, Cameron thinks there should be a plan in place for someone else to finish what he started.

If Cameron were ever to step away from "Avatar," the next director would be more than prepared to jump into the world of Pandora. The director is known for writing insanely large scripts, fleshing every detail out as much as possible. One of his scripts for "Avatar 2" was about 130 pages long, and he threw it out because he didn't think it lived up to the first (via Variety). He also gave director Robert Rodriguez an equally large script, plus 600 pages of notes, when he moved on from "Alita: Battle Angel."