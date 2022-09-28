James Cameron Actually Has A Heartwarming Reason For Spamming Us With Avatar Movies

When it first hit theaters in 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" proved to be an original, action-packed epic that arguably defined the sci-fi genre for a generation of moviegoers. It also, of course, proved a legit hit with both critics and audiences (per Rotten Tomatoes), which helped it become the highest-grossing movie in history (per Box Office Mojo). "Avatar" held that crown for a full decade, finally ceding the throne to "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. As fate would have it, "Avatar" eventually re-captured the top spot via a 2021 re-release in China (via Entertainment Weekly), and the film has only padded its lead with a recent re-release in U.S. theaters.

Regarding that U.S. release, it comes more than a decade after the original film's record-smashing theatrical run, and it is more or less geared toward re-kindling interest in the world of "Avatar" ahead of the release of its upcoming sequel. Said sequel is titled "Avatar: The Way of Water," and is the first of four follow-ups Cameron has in the works. And yes, each sequel seemingly boasts potential to challenge the first "Avatar" for the box office crown.

Box office potential aside, work on the films will keep Cameron occupied through 2028, meaning that when all is said and done, he'll have given well over a decade of his career to "Avatar" flicks. If you're wondering why he'd do that, the filmmaker explained his decision to keep "Avatar" going in a recent interview, and his reasons go far beyond financial gain.