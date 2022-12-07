Sophia Bush's Most Memorable Day On The Set Of One Tree Hill

Starting with 2002's "National Lampoon's Van Wilder," actress Sophia Bush has been in show business for more than half of her adult life. She found greater fame, however, when she joined the 2003 CW series "One Tree Hill" as Brooke Davis. Brooke is, at first, an immature teen whose romance with Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) ends badly. However, she slowly learns how to mature over the course of nine seasons. As an adult, the entrepreneur also starts a successful corporation, Clothes Over Bros, with her mother, Victoria (Daphne Zuniga).

Bush remained on the show until the series finale but disliked what she described on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast as an "intense" working environment (via US Weekly). "We had grown-ups who we trusted, who now we understand were being really controlling and manipulative," Bush told the podcast.

Still, she felt that there was also "so much joy" on the set as well. Here's more about her most truly memorable day making the show.