Mayim Bialik Talks About How Jeopardy! Affects Her Call Me Kat Performance

During the SciFi Vision interview, Mayim Bialik revealed co-hosting "Jeopardy!" while working on "Call Me Kat" has left her feeling exhausted. She has to manage the amount of energy she puts into each show.

"It's definitely changed sort of my scheduling and honestly, it's brought into focus how much energy I do still need for 'Call Me Kat.' And last year, obviously, it was unusual circumstances to kind of burn the candle at both ends, but this year, I'm actually pacing out a lot more of my responsibilities to 'Jeopardy!' in a way that I don't feel takes away our time from what we do at 'Call Me Kat,'" said Bialik.

She also shared that she prefers the "Call Me Kat" wardrobe over what she has to wear as a "Jeopardy!" host. She explained Kat usually sports tennis shoes, while she has to put on heels to host the game show.

Bialik spoke about her appreciation for Kat's comfortable ensembles while recording her 2021 YouTube video. She noted that the creator of "Call Me Kat," Darlene Hunt, decided to have the character have a casual and quirky style. "We made a decision that Kat wears sneakers; she wears high-tops with dresses. And it's an important part of her personality that she's highly accessorized, even when it's not necessarily appropriate — always earrings and bracelet and rings," said the UCLA alum.