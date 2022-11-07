Netflix Is Firing Up A Gears Of War Film And Animated Series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Gears of War" is coming to Netflix. The plan for the franchise is to adapt that mainline story into one or several live-action movies before moving on to an adult-oriented animated series. Of course, how things will play out for the adaptation will likely be dependent on viewership numbers, as a production this extensive will likely be costly for the streamer.

There are very few details known about the adaptation as of yet, with no filmmakers or producers attached to the project at this time. Still, since Netflix has already had Dave Bautista as the star of "Army of the Dead" and the actor is featured in the upcoming "Knives Out" sequel "Glass Onion," there is hope that the perfect-for-the-job star could be in consideration for the role of protagonist Marcus Fenix, especially since Bautista has already expressed interest in the film.

Either way, fans will have to keep those chainsaw guns revved up and ready for a while, as the production will no doubt require a somewhat lengthy development time before they're ready to emerge from the depths below with the first "Gears of War" movie.