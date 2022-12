Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Deleted Elvis Scene We'll Never Get To See

Audiences have made "Elvis" one of the year's cinematic success stories; the critically acclaimed film provides an intimate glimpse into the legendary performer's life. Its dynamic approach to Presley is supported by Austin Butler's striking portrayal of the performer — setting himself up to be an awards contender this season.

The project's bold visuals and lively soundtrack give it a rhythmic quality worthy of Presley's legacy. Credit for this vibrant blend goes to "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann; his previous work has a style all its own — bringing together inspired choices from the realms of art, film, pop culture, literature, and music. For "Elvis," the director once again focused on a soundtrack that utilizes top talents from today and the performer's signature songs. New contributions by Doja Cat and Eminem coexist alongside Presley's most famous songs; it also remixes some of the singer's catalog for dramatic effect (via Variety).

Luhrmann's use of music to amplify a moment or emotion is on full display throughout the movie. Still, the director regrets losing out on one song. The track's placement in a crucial scene, along with the meaning behind it, harkens back to a beloved musical icon.