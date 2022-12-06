The Deleted Elvis Scene We'll Never Get To See
Audiences have made "Elvis" one of the year's cinematic success stories; the critically acclaimed film provides an intimate glimpse into the legendary performer's life. Its dynamic approach to Presley is supported by Austin Butler's striking portrayal of the performer — setting himself up to be an awards contender this season.
The project's bold visuals and lively soundtrack give it a rhythmic quality worthy of Presley's legacy. Credit for this vibrant blend goes to "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann; his previous work has a style all its own — bringing together inspired choices from the realms of art, film, pop culture, literature, and music. For "Elvis," the director once again focused on a soundtrack that utilizes top talents from today and the performer's signature songs. New contributions by Doja Cat and Eminem coexist alongside Presley's most famous songs; it also remixes some of the singer's catalog for dramatic effect (via Variety).
Luhrmann's use of music to amplify a moment or emotion is on full display throughout the movie. Still, the director regrets losing out on one song. The track's placement in a crucial scene, along with the meaning behind it, harkens back to a beloved musical icon.
A Dolly Parton classic almost made it into the film
One of the film's final scenes is a heartbreaking look at the artist's then harrowing life. Sitting alone with former wife Priscilla Presley, the performer worries that people will forget him; it's a portrait of a singer facing an uncertain future as the world he knew collapses. For the filmmaker, this moment amounts to a death scene. "In a way when he walks on that plane and it takes off, we don't need to see him die, he's dead," Luhrmann told Variety.
The interview also gave Luhrmann a chance to speak on Elvis saying "I will always love you," to Priscilla before he boards the plane. The backstory relates to a missed opportunity between music royalty, namely Presley and Dolly Parton. Austin Butler was set to sing the famous song to Priscilla actress Olivia DeJonge in those quiet moments inside the car. Luhrmann made the decision to cut the brief moment but not before acknowledging the real story behind the song.
Presley planned to perform Parton's legendary song "I Will Always Love You," but it seems once again that Colonel Tom Parker had the final say. The problem was a disturbing one for songwriter Parton, who was asked to give up half her publishing rights by Parker. "I wanted to hear Elvis sing it, and it broke my heart — I cried all night," Parton told W. "But I had to keep that copyright in my pocket. You have to take care of your business!" (via iHeart)