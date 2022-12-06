The Deleted Elvis Scene We'll Never Get To See

Audiences have made "Elvis" one of the year's cinematic success stories; the critically acclaimed film provides an intimate glimpse into the legendary performer's life. Its dynamic approach to Presley is supported by Austin Butler's striking portrayal of the performer — setting himself up to be an awards contender this season.

The project's bold visuals and lively soundtrack give it a rhythmic quality worthy of Presley's legacy. Credit for this vibrant blend goes to "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann; his previous work has a style all its own — bringing together inspired choices from the realms of art, film, pop culture, literature, and music. For "Elvis," the director once again focused on a soundtrack that utilizes top talents from today and the performer's signature songs. New contributions by Doja Cat and Eminem coexist alongside Presley's most famous songs; it also remixes some of the singer's catalog for dramatic effect (via Variety).

Luhrmann's use of music to amplify a moment or emotion is on full display throughout the movie. Still, the director regrets losing out on one song. The track's placement in a crucial scene, along with the meaning behind it, harkens back to a beloved musical icon.