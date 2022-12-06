Ironheart's Under Armor Takes Center Stage In Black Panther 2 Concept Art

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" not only had to go deeper in exploring the mighty nation of Wakanda, but it also expanded its worldbuilding by introducing new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Amongst these new faces was Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who eventually became Ironheart. The character, originally created by comic artists Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, is initially hunted down by the nation of Talokan and the FBI after aiding in the invention of a vibranium-detecting machine for the CIA until she is saved by Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Amongst being taken back to Wakanda, the MIT student is able to perfect the technology for her greatest creation — a suit of armor that can even rival that of the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), which she puts to great use during the film's final battle against the Talokanil.

As impressive as Williams' technology is, the final Ironheart suit did little to satisfy fans. A Reddit thread showcasing the suit birthed such comments as "Marvel really has given up" from u/KindredTrash483 and "Is it a cartoon movie?" from u/day7seven. While the final suit may not have given fans everything they wanted, it's false to assume there was no effort put into its design. Every element in "Wakanda Forever" had to go through a rigorous design process before finding its way into the movie. This was the case with Ironheart's suit as well, which even saw a hidden element get cut from the final film.