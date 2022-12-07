The Avatar Sequel We Never Got Would Have Explored Jake And Neytiri's Fierce Days As Warriors

In less than two weeks, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will finally arrive in theaters, with it set to tell the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they form a life and family together more than a decade after the events of the first James Cameron film. But did you know that there was actually another "Avatar" movie written and planned before "The Way of Water," which had a script and everything?

Fans of the growing science-fiction franchise have had to spend the past 13 years waiting for a follow-up to be churned out by 20th Century Studios and Cameron, who famously penned multiple stories for "Way of Water" and at least three other sequels. The "Aliens" and "Terminator" director even went so far as to throw out an entire early draft — made up of about 130 pages — because it wasn't "subconscious" enough.

"All films work on different levels," Cameron explained to The Times UK in September 2022. "The first is surface, which is character, problem and resolution, The second is thematic. What is the movie trying to say? But 'Avatar' also works on a third level, the subconscious ... I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realized that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over. That took a year."

According to the official "Avatar: The Way of Water" synopsis, Jake and Neytiri's story will be rooted in their relationship with their children, three of whom are Na'vi. Another is an orphaned human boy. But how did Jake and Neytiri get to this point, and what exactly happened during the years between the "Avatar" and "The Way of Water" films? Well, that's where "Avatar 1.5" comes in.