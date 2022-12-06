NCIS Fans Are Thrilled Over Delilah's Return In Season 20

20 years into its run, "NCIS" has long relied on the likeability of its characters — combined with unique storylines — to get audiences to tune in, week after week (after week). Similar to other police procedurals, the series features a core group of characters that has evolved as the series progresses, and as such, plenty of romantic pairings have sparked up and fizzled out over the years, but Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), might be the healthiest couple on the show.

Tim and Delilah have been through a lot together. Viewers have seen them through the earliest stages of their relationship, all the way through to marriage and parenthood. However, even though McGee is a main player, we don't get to see his spouse very often. Her appearances are so infrequent that you might be wondering, well, what happened to Delilah? Finally, it's not such a mystery.

The latest episode of the series, titled "Higher Education," helps to answer that question. The plot focuses on the Major Case Response Team as they unravel the sudden death of a college student who was leading a dubious double life. A major factor in this week's case is the victim's surprising connection to Delilah, and fans were over the moon to see her take center stage.